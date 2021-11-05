Cardo (Coco Martin) and Mara (Julia Montes) clash in a trailer for upcoming episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The characters of Coco Martin and Julia Montes are finally facing off in next week’s episodes of the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” as seen in an explosive trailer released on Friday.

In the trailer, Cardo (Martin) and Mara’s (Montes) respective groups clash in the chaos of a gunfight, without yet knowing they have a common enemy.

Mara’s group has long been planning to ambush Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), out of vengeance for the massacre of their fellow farmers to evict them from their land.

Don Ignacio happens to be an ally of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Cardo’s nemesis who has been plotting the downfall of Task Force Agila with Renato (John Arcilla) and Art (Tirso Cruz III).

The shootout seen in the trailer takes place as Agila and Cardo are pursued by government forces, and during Mara’s ambush on Don Ignacio.

One scene sees Cardo and Mara pointing a gun at each other.

Montes’ casting as Martin’s latest leading lady is part of the ongoing sixth anniversary celebration of “Ang Probinsyano.”

Speculated to also join the cast is screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, following the program’s teaser early this week of a “Mega” addition to the series.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

