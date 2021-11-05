Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are a picture of a happy family with the actress’ son Elias, in photos they shared on Friday. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

MANILA — Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna are a picture of a happy family with the latter’s son, Elias, in new photos the celebrity couple shared on Friday.

On Instagram, Adarna posted a collage of photos of her with Ramsay, who has Elias seated on his lap. The snaps show them all-smiles and sharing a laugh over Elias’ mischievous moment.

Adarna simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Ramsay, meanwhile, had sweet words for Adarna and Elias, as he shared the same photos through Instagram Stories.

“My babies, my world, my life,” he wrote.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, have been a couple since February, and are set to wed before the year ends. They sent out wedding invitations in September, and in October released their prenup pictorial, indicating a nearing wedding date.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend of two years, actor John Lloyd Cruz, with whom she has a co-parenting setup.

“My son needs him as much as he needs me,” Adarna said of Cruz in a January interview.

Ramsay, who now appears to be a father figure to Elias, earlier addressed comments accusing him of being “insensitive” to Cruz, for forming a close relationship with the boy.

“I mean no disrespect to him. I know he is a good father,” he said in March.