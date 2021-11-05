MANILA -- The 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is pushing through this year despite the pandemic.

"The COVID can not dampen the Filipino Christmas spirit and the MMFF Executive Committee has decided to bring this back again to the cinemas," the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in an advisory released through MMFF Execom spokesperson Noel Ferrer.

According to the advisory, MMDA and MMFF Execom chairman Benhur Abalos has been pressing for the re-opening of cinemas.



Just last June, MMDA/MMFF has helped vaccinate film industry members, production companies and partner-theater operators to ensure the safety and welfare of stakeholders, and attempt to restart the economy by pressing to the IATF (where MMDA is a part of) the reopening of the cinemas.

After careful and thorough deliberations with the IATF, the MMDA and the MMFF Execom upon consultation with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines has been working for the gradual easing up of the restrictions and finally the November 10 gradual re-opening of movie houses.

With this partnership, MMDA/MMFF Executive Committee is hoping to expand the audience percentage by the holiday season so that the MMFF may reach more people.

“We enjoin the public to be one with the entertainment industry and the other stakeholders including the MMFF beneficiaries who have been hardly hit by this pandemic to make this re-opening of the theaters and this year’s MMFF 2021 a success,” Abalos said in the advisory.

Off hand, it said there are 19 finished film submissions and the selection committee shall be evaluating them in order to come up with the official entries which will be announced in the next two weeks.

Last year, the MMFF pushed through online. Traditionally, the festival opens on Christmas Day.