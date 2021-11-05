Photo from Arjo Atayde's Instagram account



Actress-host Maine Mendoza uploaded a sweet throwback picture to mark her boyfriend Arjo Atayde’s birthday.

On Instagram, Mendoza had a short “happy birthday” greetings to the award-winning actor and attached a photo from one of their vacations together.

Several celebrities also shared their birthday messages for Atayde in the comment section such as Christine Babao and Pia Guanio.

Last October, the actor admitted that he and Mendoza have been talking about settling down already. In a vlog of Julius Babao, Atayde explained that he is already at the right age to get married.

“Obviously, I’m not naman wasting time. At the same time, sobrang mahal ko po 'yung tao, very sincere 'yung tao,” Atayde said.

“Yes, of course, napag-uusapan yan. I’m at the right age, we’re not getting any younger and we’re both very happy, hopefully until we get old. Ito na po ‘yon, I think so.”

The actor also said Mendoza approves of his political plans as he is running for a Congressional seat in next year's elections.

“Alam niyang magulo ang mundo ng pulitika. But I gave her promise to behave, and walang kalokohan sa loob. My will is just to serve ng tapat at tunay sa mga tao,” Atayde said.

The celebrity couple will celebrate their third anniversary in December.

