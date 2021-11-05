MANILA — Fresh off the massive success of their debut series “He’s Into Her,” Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are now gearing up for their follow-up project together, “Love is Color Blind.”

On Friday, the screen couple surprised their fans with a black-and-white photo of them in an embrace, posted on their respective social media pages.

“Love knows no color,” was their identical caption.

Mariano addressed Pangilinan as Ino, while Pangilinan called Mariano Cara, revealing their characters’ names in the upcoming offering.

Releasing solo shots of Mariano and Pangilinan, producer Star Cinema also teased the title’s story while introducing the characters.

“CARAmihan ng tao naghahanap ng magmamahal sa kanila… Ang tanong, sINO?”

CARAmihan ng tao naghahanap ng magmamahal sa kanila... pic.twitter.com/uIoJJstOVt — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 5, 2021

Within minutes of the teasers going live, the hashtag #LoveIsColorBlind rank No.1 in the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

No further details about the title was announced.

Mariano and Pangilinan, whose tandem has been “DonBelle,” were previously announced to co-star in a short film helmed by box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina, a follow-up feature film, and a teleserye.

Those are aside from “He’s Into Her” and its upcoming second season.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series. Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC