WATCH: Thirdy joins mom Jodi Sta. Maria in new vlog

MANILA – It has been a while since Jodi Sta. Maria put up a vlog and she admits that it is something she truly misses.

While she has shared her out of the country trips in her previous uploads, Sta. Maria said she had to think of other things to show to her followers now because of travel restrictions imposed by the quarantine.

As such, Sta. Maria has decided to just share her quarantine life.

To make things more exciting, Sta. Maria said her son Thirdy will be joining her in her vlogs from now on.

For her first quarantine vlog, Sta. Maria and Thirdy tried a recipe which she learned when she was only 15.

“Being in quarantine has brought out everyone’s inner chef in them at hindi ako naiiba dyan. Basta may request si Thirdy, I try to create my own version,” she said.

While they were cooking, Sta. Maria quizzed Thirdy about his favorite cuisines, his top 3 favorite destinations and what he likes most about travelling with her.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Thirdy, who is turning 15 this year, is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

In a recent interview, Sta. Maria shared what she considers her biggest challenge as a single mom.

“I think siguro 'yung first part of me being a single mom, that part of transition from having a family to doing things differently,” she said.

Sta. Maria, however, refuses to take all the credit in raising Thirdy into the beautiful boy that he is today.

“Hindi ko rin kasi pwede sabihing solo mom ako na ako lang talaga kasi I would be unfair kay Pampi kasi he’s very much involved in the life of his son,” she said.

Calling Lacson a “good provider,” Sta. Maria said: “Wala naman akong masasabi doon. I thank the Lord na we are in good terms talaga. We are friends.”

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC