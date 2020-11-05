WATCH: Star Music drops music video of Piolo Pascual's 'Iiyak Sa Ulan'

MANILA – Star Music has released the music video of Piolo Pascual’s latest single “Iiyak sa Ulan.”

The track, which is the lead single off his upcoming all-original album under the ABS-CBN music label, is about pain that one refuses to show and hides through the rain.

Kurt Padilla and Ren Maximo are credited as videographers of the four-minute clip, while Joyce Bernal is the editor.

Produced by Jonathan Manalo, the song’s words and music were by Dan Lagroma.

The lyric video of the song was first released on October 30.

According to an ABS-CBN press release, “Iiyak sa Ulan” is a prelude to Pascaul’s forthcoming all-original album that is already in the works. The album will also include his solo renditions as well as duets with various local female artists.



Pascual last released an all-original album “Timeless” back in 2007, although in 2012, he came out with the compilation album titled “Decades III.”

Aside from working on his new music, Pascual is also gearing up for a new movie with actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith. The two will be working on a movie together for the first time as the lead stars of “Real Life Fiction” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Directed by Paul Soriano, "Real Life Fiction" will be released in 2021.

