‘Wala pa rin kami balita sa kanila’: Barbie Imperial worried for family affected by Rolly

MANILA — She should’ve been celebrating the premiere of her new iWant-TFC digital series, “Oh, Mando!”.

But instead, actress Barbie Imperial is feeling uneasy because she said she hasn’t heard news from some of her family in Albay and Catanduanes, which were among the hardest-hit areas by super typhoon Rolly last weekend.

In an online press conference for “Oh, Mando,” Imperial, who is from Albay, said that the most “challenging” thing for her at the moment, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent storm, is not anything work-related, but being away from her family.

“Ang hirap talaga mahiwalay sa pamilya ngayon,” she said, as quoted by Push.

She added: “Before kasi ang pinaka-importanteng bagay sa akin is may trabaho ako kasi 'pag wala akong trabaho, wala akong mabibigay sa pamilya ko. But now, dahil sa pandemic na-realize ko na, ‘Oh my God, ang mga pinaka-importanteng bagay ngayon ay maging healthy ako at ang pamilya ko.’”

She also revealed that she is worried for some of her family members because she has yet to hear news from them regarding their situation after super typhoon Rolly.

“It’s been three days,” she said.

“Wala pa rin kami balita sa kanila. 'Yung buong Virac, Catanduanes sobrang washed out talaga and maraming namatay so 'yun 'yung challenge for me, being away from family.”

Some 2 million people were said to be affected by super typhoon Rolly, which was considered as the world’s strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall this year.

It battered the Bicol region, which included Albay and Catandauanes, last weekend, destroying more than 27,000 houses.

“Oh, Mando,” which features Imperial, is a new BL (boys’ love) series from Dreamscape Entertainment and Found Films. It also stars Alex Diaz and Kokoy de Santos and is directed by Eduardo Roy.

It premieres online today, November 5, on iWant-TFC.