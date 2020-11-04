LOOK: Solenn and Nico’s daughter makes magazine cover debut

MANILA — Not even a year old and already on a magazine cover.

Thylane Bolzico, the firstborn of Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, posed with her celebrity parents for the cover of Tatler Philippines.

The lifestyle magazine’s November issue was unveiled on Tuesday, showing the young family share a light moment and Thylane looking every bit camera-ready.

“Our first cover as a family! Tili was 8 1/2 months here and little pro in front of the camera,” Solenn said.

In the issue, the couple talk about their “serendipitous” encounter that led to their romance, and eventually their married life and becoming first-time parents.

The French-Filipino actress and the Argentine businessman and model got married in 2016 after five years of being a couple. They welcomed Thylane on January 1, 2020.