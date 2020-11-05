Kathryn Bernardo shares early Christmas shopping list for Daniel Padilla, loved ones

Kathryn Bernardo in her fashion shoot. Handout

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo took some time to weigh the right kind of Christmas presents she will give her loved ones.

Midweek in between taping for her endorsements, ABS-CBN News asked her what she prefers to give her parents, other family members and, of course, her partner Daniel Padilla.

Her answers came after a day, the result of a well thought out assessment of the personalities of her recipients and the exigencies of the quarantine life.

The clincher on Bernardo’s shopping decisions is also quite simple: do they want it or do they need it?

For her doctor father, Theodore, Bernardo selects “disinfectant products to keep him safe, also a new television set.”

For mommy Luzviminda, the actress chooses “something that she can use for baking/cooking, also a kitchen vacuum sealer.”

For her niece Lexine, Bernardo chooses new bed sheets as a Christmas gift. She also wants new earrings for her elder sister, Ate Tin’s piercings.

For friends, Bernardo is preparing home decor items and organizers depending on their personal preferences.

For the love of her life Padilla, the actress wants bike accessories as Christmas presents. The actor has shared his passion for biking with friends, more so during the time of quarantine.

Nothing big really, just simple essential gifts that enhances Bernardo’s family and love life.

Bernardo did not reply how she will share her blessings this Christmas with her chosen charities. Suffice to say that she is a quiet giver. In her previous interview with the Kapamilya morning show "Magandang Buhay," the actress reiterated that she chose to stay anonymous with her donations and other forms of extending help.

“Di naman kailangan siguro malaman lahat,” she said. “So importante, nakarating 'yung tulong na 'yon.”

The youngest of four siblings (another sister and a brother are abroad) said she is also more appreciative now of the little things in life that matter amid the pandemic.

With her practical and no-nonsense Christmas list, Bernardo has apparently become a more discriminating and responsible shopper, also because she is associated now with an international online shopping platform.

For a Lazada fashion pictorial, she rendered the Korean finger heart gesture to celebrate her virtual collaboration with Korean idol Lee Min Ho.

Lee and Bernardo join other brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia, including Agnez Monika and Verrel Bramasta in Indonesia, Ayda Jebat in Malaysia, Bella Ranee Campen in Thailand and Chi Pu in Vietnam.

The pictorial, which was put up by a Filipino styling team, is also Bernardo’s new way of connecting to the multitude of fans which she has not bonded with for a long time amid the health crisis. She looks forward to working more with Lee -- and seeing her fans -- in a planned Philippine visit once quarantine controls are lifted.

Meantime, until Christmas time, Bernardo will continue to shine in her and Padilla’s well-received family comedy series “The House Arrest of Us.”