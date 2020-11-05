Charlene Gonzalez, Aga Muhlach celebrate twins' 19th birthday

instagram.com/itsmecharleneg

MANILA – Celebrity couple Charlene Gonzalez and Aga Muhlach took to social media to greet their twins Atasha and Andres a happy birthday.

Their twins are celebrating their 19th birthday on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of the two when they were younger, Gonzalez said Atasha and Andres will forever be babies in her eyes.

“Happy 19th birthday to the loves of my life. I love you with all my heart. The celebration begins,” she wrote.

Muhlach, for his part, told his kids: “You guys rock!!! Love you both! Happy 19th! Cheers!”

Just last May, Gonzalez expressed how proud she is that Atasha and Andres are graduating high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although, you may have not physically walked across the stage for the graduation ceremony due to the global pandemic, it does not take away the many years of sacrifice, perseverance, defeats, victories and life lessons you’ve learned and continue to learn during your school life and life in general," she said.

"Ultimately, know that we are extremely proud of the kind hearted and God-fearing person you have become. We celebrate you and Atasha everyday and your dad and I are extremely excited for what life has in store for the both of you. Continue dreaming and reaching for your dreams and putting God first in all your plans and He will lead your path,” she added.

Andres and Atasha were both enrolled at Brent International School Manila.

