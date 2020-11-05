Arjo Atayde marks birthday with Maine Mendoza, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde celebrated his birthday with his family and girlfriend Maine Mendoza.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Atayde's mother, Sylvia Sanchez shared snaps from their family's celebration for his son's special day.

"Masaya ako anak kasi alam kong masayang masaya ka, " Sanchez wrote, using the hashtags #family, #happiness, #grateful, #blessed, #thankuLORD

Fans of Atayde also showed their love for the actor as the hashtag #HappyBirthdayArjo became one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

Atayde had admitted that he misses Mendoza the most during the pandemic. "It's hard to be away from your loved ones -- family, girlfriend. This quarantine is making us stronger," he said.

Atayde and Mendoza have been dating for more than a year.

Last February, when asked about whether he would like to marry Mendoza, Atayde quickly answered: "Of course."

Atayde and Mendoza have kept their relationship low profile.

Behind the scenes, the two have become integrated into each other’s family, with Mendoza spotted a few time with the Ataydes.

Atayde, too, has been welcomed by the Mendoza family, he said.

“Sobrang mabait din po ng family niya,” Atayde said. “Very welcoming din po and very protective din po as well. I love them. Very mabait po sila, wala po akong masabi. Gayundin po ang mga kapatid niya. They’re very kind to me. Very, very kind.”

The two celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last December.