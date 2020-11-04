‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Nearly no dialogue, Iza Calzado wows with portrayal of worst fear coming true

Iza Calzado portrays Ellice in the hit ABS-CBN drama ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Gabriel, let me explain.”

This was Iza Calzado’s single line in a scene in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” where her character, Ellice, was blindsided by her worst fear coming true.

In the November 4 episode of the hit ABS-CBN drama, Ellice’s husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) finally learned that she, not Marissa, was the one who accidentally killed Victor (Albie Casiño), and that Marissa’s four torturous years in prison were the result of a deal to protect Ellice.

The long-kept secret unraveled with the return of a man from Ellice’s past, Francis (Joem Bascon), who had witnessed the incident and now secretly worked for the late Victor’s family.

Confronted by a fuming Gabriel, whose affection for Marissa was sparked anew by the revelation, Ellice was at a loss for words and could only break down — a portrayal that drew praise among online viewers of the series.

In comments on the Kapamilya Online Live stream of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” fans commended Calzado’s convincing performance of a woman consumed by paranoia, and now, the horror of her past catching up with her.

The climactic scene leads up to the nearing start of the series’ second book, where Ellice and Marissa’s rivalry will spill over to a new generation: their respective children Hope (Kira Balinger) and Jacob (Grae Fernandez).