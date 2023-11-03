MANILA – Nadine Lustre-starred horror film “Deleter” earned another recognition as it claimed the Best Scare award in the Grimmfest 2023 in England.

In its website, Grimmfest said “Deleter” got the nod for the category due to its eeriness, unsettling mood and atmosphere as a whole.

Last year, the film amassed a handful of trophies in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival after winning the Best Picture, Best Actress for Lustre, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, and Best Director for Mikhail Red.

After the MMFF officially ended last January 7, “Deleter” was extended in several other theaters all around the country. The film will also tour around the globe to be screened in several international festivals.

Filipinos based abroad also had the chance to watch it as Viva Films held international screenings and premieres.

The best thing Lustre appreciated in “Deleter” was that the audience really supported her film. Based on reports, it became the 2022 MMFF top grosser, edging out the comedy entry “Partners in Crime,” with perennial film fest box-office winner Vice Ganda.

“At least alam ko na nagustuhan ng tao,” Lustre beamed early this year. “Every time I watched ‘Deleter,’ I could hear sumisigaw talaga ang mga tao at pumapalakpak sila after. They really liked the film.”