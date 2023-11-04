Jose Mari Chan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Philippine Christmas icon Jose Mari Chan will headline the “Yulestars” concert series beginning December 1 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati.

Chan will be joined by Roselle Nava and Christian Bautista as they mix yuletide carols and iconic OPM love songs for a concert that will benefit less fortunate families of Filipino soldiers.

This is not the first time that the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) is organizing a benefit concert in hopes that it will draw more support as they bring in more OPM icons like Ogie Alcasid, Angeline Quinto, Joey Generoso of Side A and Nina.

Nava and Bautista expressed their gratitude in sharing the stage with the iconic Jose Mari Chan and promised to do duets of Chan's iconic songs like “Beautiful Girl” and “Please Be Careful with my Heart.”

Ahead of this concert series, Chan will also tour Canada this November together with The Company and will visit cities like Vancouver (November 10), Edmonton (November 11), Calgary (November 12), Winnipeg (November 17) and Whitby (November 19).

