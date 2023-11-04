Gary V marks 100th solo show at Music Museum

OPM icon Gary Valenciano performs his 100th solo show at the Music Museum in San Juan on November 3, 2023.

MANILA — Mister Pure Energy Gary Valenciano performed his 100th solo show at the Music Museum in San Juan on Friday night.

Gary, who is celebrating his 40th year in the entertainment industry, is the only artist who has performed 100 times as a solo artist at the famed Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

It was a family affair as youngest daughter Kiana and eldest son Paolo, who directed the show, rocked the stage singing a medley of hits with their dad.

Gab Valenciano, who just flew in from the US, also took the stage to bust his energetic dance moves with Gary.

Gary treated fans to a by-request set as he asked the audience for their favorite Gary V songs.

The fans were on their feet dancing to Gary V’s hits, which include “Hataw Na,” “Di Bale Na Lang,” “Eto Na Naman” and a medley of his ballads and all-time favorite songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, the Beatles and more.

A special moment also happened, as Gary’s niece Lesley Martinez — daughter of actor Leo Martinez — received a proposal from boyfriend Prince Rivero.

Good news for fans who missed the show: By special demand, Gary will extend this concert run for the very last 2 shows on November 30 and December 1.