Filipino artists wave PH flag at ON Festival

MANILA – Amidst screams of glee, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City was filled with Pinoy pride as local artists shared the stage with some of the biggest South Korean acts at the ON Festival.

"This can truly showcase that Filipino artists can perform on the same stage as international artists, especially considering how talented and popular Korean artists are right now. I think it's cool," said MYX VJ Sam Alvero.

Among the Filipino artists who stepped into the spotlight were singer-songwriter Adie, Asia's pop heartthrob Darren Espanto, "hugot" hitmaker Moira dela Torre, and acclaimed pop band Ben&Ben.

Meanwhile, the Hallyu roster included R&B and soul singer Seori, indie folk duo MeloMance, the three-piece indie band Wave to Earth, and EXO's stunner Suho.

"Nakakashock pero nakakaproud na nakakasabay tayo sa mga Korean artists," Filo EXO-L Marigold said.

The star-studded lineup drew audiences from different parts of the world, such as Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan.

"It's also cool that Filipino artists can share their talent all over the world. It makes me very proud to see Filipino artists venturing into different types of music and changing it up," said Stephanie Burata.

The festival proved that Filipino music has reached the global stage, with Seori even covering Zack Tabudlo's hit song "Pano" at the concert.

"This is a step up. Nakikilala na tayo worldwide. This is a good step. We must keep doing what we do, and hopefully, we'll be at the top in a few years," said JR Albino.

Suho closed the star-studded event with a promise he would return to the country with the rest of EXO.

“I am so touched. I feel your support,” he said before leaving the stage. “I had a good time. I will come back with other members, please wait for us. Saranghae, mahal ko kayo.”

EXO-L group Myeon And Only PH made sure the idol, as well as the fans’ experience would be memorable.

The group gave away free banners and yellow tulip lights to stans who attended the event.

“Pag may ganito mas mapapakita namin pagmamahal sa kanya,” Patricia Umali said.

“Sobrang grateful kami pumunta siya after ilang years. Mapapakita namin sobrang pagmamahal at support sa solo activities niya at other EXO members,” Marigold added.