Stars gather to support Oscar campaign of 'OTJ: Missing 8'

(From left) Jane Oineza, Nikko Manalo, director Mac Alejandre and RK Bagatsing at the star-studded Philippine premiere of "On the Job: The Missing 8"



MANILA -- Local industry stalwarts have joined forces for a momentous campaign for the Philippine film industry to help push director Erik Matti’s “On the Job: The Missing 8” towards an Oscar nomination in the best foreign language film category.

The star-studded crime-thriller recently had its premiere screening at the Greenbelt 3 Cinemas, as industry veterans and other showbiz stars were eager to watch and support the film.

“When the Directors Guild of the Philippines as authorized by the Film Academy of the Philippines approached the FDCP [Film Development Council of the Philippines] for support, we, without hesitation, pledged help,” revealed FDCP chairman Tirso Cruz III.

“Knowing how in recent times that we all have to work doubly hard and get favorable attention for our films to reach a much wider audience, we wish the audiences will return to the theaters and enjoy Filipino movies all over again.

“We hope the Filipino moviegoing public can join us not only in prayer for the ‘On the Job: The Missing 8’ success, but also spread the word how our homegrown cinema is growing in the minds of audiences elsewhere across the world and how we can be proud of our Filipino characters and stories.”

Reality MM Studios president and CEO Dondon Monteverde, also the executive producer of the film, acknowledged the support of their partners for “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

HBO Asia, Anima (formerly Globe Studios) and Kroma led by its CEO Ian Monsod and businessman Ernest Escaler have been very supportive of the film.

“We are just overwhelmed about everything that has been happening here with our movie,” Monteverde said about the journey the film has gone through. “When we first did ‘On the Job’ it’s not really like we were doing a blockbuster film. It was an experimental film.

“It didn’t really make a big mark at the box office, but we were happy it made its mark in the global festivals.”

Matti’s “On the Job” was first invited to the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, when it was screened as part of the Director’s Fortnight.

“The journey continued,” Monteverde said. “So we did the second one, “The Missing 8.’ We’re so happy that we entered the Venice Film Festival. From there, we were not expecting anything. But because of the grace of God, we won the Volpi Cup for John Arcilla.”

The actor, who is one of the lead stars of “On the Job: The Missing 8,” bagged the prestigious Volpi Cup in the 78th Venice Film Festival last 2021.

“I was talking to Dante Rivero and I asked him, ‘Sir, have you seen the film?’” Monteverde shared. “He said no, I haven’t seen the film.’ I’m just happy that he’s here and he will witness a larger-than-life movie that we all worked hard for, for three years.”

Rivero is one of the stars of “On the Job: The Missing 8” who was present at the premiere. Also in the cast who graced the event were director Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Dennis Trillo, Lotlot de Leon, Agot Isidro and Ina Feleo.

Director Matti expressed his gratitude to the FDCP, the French Film Festival (represented by French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz), their co-producers, all the actors, especially the main cast, who were in attendance at the premiere.

“The film already went around,” Matti proudly disclosed. “From Venice, the film went to China, Germany, South Korea. It was shown in New York. But it has not been shown in the Philippines.”

Rated R-16 by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, “On the Job: The Missing 8” is three-hours-and-a-half long. “I will understand if you guys doze off for 30 seconds to one minute. Huwag lang one hour,” Matti joked.

Meanwhile, Trillo encouraged local filmmakers to follow the path taken by “On the Job: The Missing 8.” He found it unbelievable until now that the recognition and accolades given to the film have not stopped.

“Matagal na namin nagawa ang project na ito, but being recognized internationally, hindi natatapos,” Trillo said. “Ngayon naman, Emmys at Oscars. Salamat. Nagbunga lahat ng paghihirap namin.”

The actor didn’t expect “On the Job: The Missing 8” will be noticed by a lot of people, even those from the other countries and especially the award-giving bodies.

“I hope this will become their hope na matutupad din ang mga pangarap nila ‘pag pinagbutihan nila ang work nila,” he said.

“Every story is very unique. Ang kwento ng ‘OTJ’ hindi lang kwento ng isang tao. Kwento ito ng isang buong bayan at kung papano siya pinapatakbo ng maling pamamaraan.

“Nakakatuwa na mapasama sa ganitong kalaking proyekto. Isa siya sa pinaka-importanteng projects na nagawa ko sa buong career ko.”

Trillo trusted Matti to the hilt while filming “On the Job: The Missing 8” and he cannot be thankful enough he became part of the film.

“Alam niya ang ginagawa niya,” he said about Matti. “Matagal na niyang napanood itong pelikula sa utak niya. Finally, he can share this to everyone. Everybody will see his vision for this project.”

Trillo is not a bit surprised that “On the Job: The Missing 8” is getting to be controversial again because the film hews closely to real-life events.

“Hindi ko maipaliwanag,” Trillo pointed out. “Mga nangyari noon at mga nangyari ngayon. Feeling ko importante din na mapanood ito ng mga tao para mamulat sila sa mga bagay na kailangan nilang malaman at hindi pa nila nalalaman nu’ng umpisa.”

Anne Curtis, who worked with Matti in the blockbuster action thriller, “Buy Bust” (2018), showed her support to the director by gracing the premiere of “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

Other celebrities who watched the premiere were Edu Manzano, Monsour del Rosario, RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza, Pinky Webb, Nikko Manalo, Bibeth Orteza, director Mac Alejandre, Virtual Playground artists John Vic de Guzman and Rob Gomez.

Related video: