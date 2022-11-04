Screengrab from Sarah Geronimo's YouTube channel

“Her glow is unreal.”

Netizens could not help but gush over Sarah Geronimo’s look in the concept video of her latest single “Cuore.”

On Thursday, Geronimo continued to make her presence felt in showbiz after going on hiatus as she released a short clip related to her new song.

Geronimo sported curly long hair while showing some groove with big smiles all throughout the 41-second video.

Last week, she surprised her fans with the unannounced release of “Cuore,” her second new track in a month, signaling that she is indeed back on the scene.

Geronimo, who had just released her comeback single “Dati-Dati” on October 7, dropped “Cuore” across streaming platforms, making it an instant trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

“Cuore,” the Italian word for heart, was co-written by Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, who is Filipino-Italian. Also credited as co-writers are Guidicelli’s father Gianluca, and the music duo of Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana.

Geronimo’s October music comeback came four years after her last studio album, “This 15 Me.” She has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

