MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario is marking her 12th year in music industry with a concert, she announced on Thursday.

On her social media pages, Del Rosario shared the poster of her upcoming major show "Balang Araw," which will be held at Power Mac Center Spotlight on December 3.

Other details for the concert will be released soon, she said.

Just last August, Del Rosario married her partner Justine Pena in Australia.

The couple, along with Jeli Mateo, wrote the campaign jingle of former vice president Leni Robredo when she ran for president in the May 2022 elections.

Del Rosario is best known for the phenomenal success of her song “Tala,” which was recorded by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo; and more recently, with the chart-topping success of “Rosas."

