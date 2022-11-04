Netflix renews 'The Sandman' series

The Sandman series will explore more stories about the Endless. Handout

The dream ain't over.

"The Sandman," the dark fantasy Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman's series of graphic novels, is coming back with new episodes to explore even more stories of the Endless.

In the first season of "The Sandman", Morpheus a.k.a. Dream is imprisoned for over a century by magician Roderick Burgess, causing havoc in The Dreaming. When he is finally freed, he must gather his items of power while battling foes such as Lucifer Morningstar, John Dee and the Corinthian.

The series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, "The Sandman" is produced by Warner Bros. Television.