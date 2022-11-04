Flow G, Skusta Clee, J. Roa to hold Canada concert tour

MANILA -- Filipino hip-hop artists Flow G, Skusta Clee, and J. Roa will join forces for a concert tour in Canada this month.

Presented by YY Entertainment, Canada Filipino Hip-hop Fest 2022 is a series of nine shows covering nine cities in Canada.

Joining them in the show are social media influencers Angelica Jane Yap and Raina Martin Eguia, who are the real-life partners of Flow-G and J. Roa, respectively.

The event marks Skusta Clee and Flow-G’s first international tour as solo artists. J. Roa, on the other hand, toured Canada in the summer of 2022.

“Alam natin ang mga kababayan nating nasa abroad ay na-ho-homesick din sa kanilang pamilya dito sa Pinas lalo na magpa-Pasko kaya excited kami na makapag-perform para sa kanila sa Canada para kahit papaano mabigyan namin sila ng saya through our music, “ Skusta Clee said.

Just recently, Flow G’s “G Wolf” has been included as part of the soundtrack of the popular video game NBA 2K23, while Skusta Clee’s “Dance with You” hit 200 million views on YouTube making it the most-viewed OPM video. J. Roa, on the other hand, is set to release his first English album in 2023.

Below are the schedule and other details of the Canada Filipino Hip-hop Fest.

Nov 11 - Calgary

Chinese Cultural Centre

Nov 12 - Edmonton

Union Hall

Nov 13 - Grande Prairie

Five Mile Community Hall

Nov 18 - Saskatoon

Roxy Music Hall

Nov 19 - Winnipeg

Petrus Hall

Nov 25 - Toronto

Toronto Pavilion

Nov 27 - Halifax

Kenneth C Rowe Hall

Dec 2 - Montreal

Sylvan Adams Ym-Ywha

Dec 3 - Vancouver

Enso Events Centre

