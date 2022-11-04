Angelica Panganiban marks first birthday as a mom

MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban is celebrating her birthday as a mother for the first time as she turned 36 on Friday, November 4.

On social media, fans, friends and other celebrities, shared their birthday greetings for Panganiban.

The actress gave birth to her firstborn Amila Sabine last September 20.

Below are the birthday greetings for Panganiban from her friends from entertainment industry.

Maxene Magalona

John Prats

Jayson Gainza

Andoy Ranay

Glaiza de Castro

Cherry Pie Picache

Joanna Ampil

Tonet Jadaone

Dan Villegas

Agot Isidro

