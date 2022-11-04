Home > Entertainment Angelica Panganiban marks first birthday as a mom ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2022 03:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban is celebrating her birthday as a mother for the first time as she turned 36 on Friday, November 4. On social media, fans, friends and other celebrities, shared their birthday greetings for Panganiban. The actress gave birth to her firstborn Amila Sabine last September 20. LOOK: After giving birth, Angelica Panganiban posts first family photo Below are the birthday greetings for Panganiban from her friends from entertainment industry. Maxene Magalona View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxene Magalona (@maxenemagalona) John Prats View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Paulo Q. Prats (@johnprats) Jayson Gainza View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bighead Abiad Gainza (@imjaysongainza) Andoy Ranay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andoy Lastrilla Ranay (@andoyr1973) Glaiza de Castro Cherry Pie Picache Joanna Ampil Tonet Jadaone Dan Villegas Agot Isidro Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity birthday Read More: Angelica Panganiban celebrity birthday /sports/11/04/22/tennis-swiatek-downs-garcia-at-wta-finals/news/11/04/22/15-health-facilities-incur-minor-damage-from-paeng-doh/business/11/04/22/lrt-2-to-stop-libreng-sakay-program-in-november/sports/11/04/22/taoyuan-releases-ricci-rivero-ahead-of-pleague-debut/sports/11/04/22/valorant-can-ph-host-vct-international-league-in-future