MANILA — Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta on Thursday asked for prayers anew as she revealed that four of her family members have contracted COVID-19.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared a photo of a COVID-19 test result, without saying whose it was.

"Now 4 in our family are down with Covid. Oh. Em. Gee. Please, please pray for us all," she wrote in the caption.

Cuneta, 56, has yet to disclose which members of her family are sick.

Just last Tuesday, the actress-singer revealed that three members of her family have COVID-19.

In the past week, Cuneta has been posting updates of her Australia vacation with her husband, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their three children Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.

Earlier in October, Cuneta embarked on a four-stop concert tour in Australia.

This isn’t the first time Cuneta’s family had a COVID-19 scare.

In January, they had to isolate after Pangilinan got a positive test result. They all later tested negative, with Pangilinan’s prior result being declared a false positive by his doctor.

