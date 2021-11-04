WATCH: Lorde releases 'Fallen Fruit' music video

Watch more on iWantTFC

New Zealand pop star Lorde on Wednesday dropped her fourth music video from her third studio album "Solar Power" on her YouTube channel.

In the "Fallen Fruit" music video, the Kiwi artist is seen taking a long walk amid changing locations and time.

Lorde had said there are different shades of “sun worship” themes in her latest studio album produced with Jack Antonoff.

Prior to the album's release, Lorde has released music videos for "Solar Power,." "Stoned at the Nail Salon" and "Mood Ring".

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to come out with her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals" in 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: