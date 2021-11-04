Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS' youngest member Jeon Jungkook has racked up a global pull most marketers could only dream of.

Whether it costs a dollar or a thousand, the golden maknae is known to have a Midas touch when it comes to selling out products. Although unintentionally, Jungkook has pushed the sales of numerous brands to unprecedented levels, after he was merely spotted by fans using the item.

Most recently, however, his influence impacted the music purchases of fellow global superstar Harry Styles.

According to chart data, less than a week after Jungkook uploaded his equally flawless take of "Falling," a title from Styles' 2019 album "Fine Line," downloads for the track rocketed by about 379 percent in the United States.

The correlational evidence suggests the massive frenzy around the South Korean’s cover extended to the original piece as buzz around Styles’ "Falling" simultaneously surged.

While unannounced, Jungkook's rework immediately topped the Twitter trends in at least 92 territories, including the US. Based on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs real-time tracker, the cover has so far garnered over 255,900 engagements.

Attention around the original began to spike at the same time. Over the last seven days, the tune drew a total of 371,487 Twitter mentions, an unbelievable 609,000 percent increase from the previous frame.

The huge rise in social media activity was even enough for “Falling” to score a spot on the Hot Trending Songs ranking. The title debuted on the list (for the chart dated for Nov. 6) at No. 11.

As of this writing, Jungkook's powerful piano-driven take has earned over 17 million views on YouTube along with a handful of world records (most liked audio MV by a soloist within its first 24 hours, most viewed cover within its first 24 hours, most liked and commented cover within its first 24 hours).