‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ which stars Coco Martin as the hero cop Cardo, topped the list of top 20 TV shows among Filipino viewers in the US in September 2021, according to Comscore. FILE/ABS-CBN



TFC, the global flagship channel of ABS-CBN, swept the top 20 TV shows among multicultural Asian households during the tailend of summer in the US.

Kapamilya shows, led by the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” nabbed all spots in the list released by Comscore, covering the period of August 30 to September 26.

Joining Cardo (Coco Martin) in the top five are the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” the global edition of “TV Patrol,” the sexy drama “Init sa Magdamag,” and the romcom series “Marry Me, Marry You.” (See the full list below.)

Cementing its lead as the No. 1 Filipino channel in the US, TFC was ahead of GMA by 69% in terms of ratings, average audience share, and hours viewed in September, according to Comscore.

During the same period, Filipinos in the US spent more hours watching TFC over GMA by 38%.

TFC also reached more households than GMA across all day parts — 6 to 9 a.m., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7p.m., 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. — as defined by Comscore.

“It gives us immense pride and satisfaction to have Comscore validate the continuing and growing preference of Filipino viewers in the U.S. for shows offered by TFC,” said ABS-CBN International managing director Jun Del Rosario.

ABS-CBN tapped Comscore, a leading and trusted source for television viewing data, for national ratings measurement, at the start of the year.

“It is our constant endeavor to meet the content demands of an ever-evolving audience by providing original, relevant and diverse offerings, as well as deliver quality news coverages to our audiences in North and Latin America,” del Rosario said.

Here’s the complete list of the top 20 programs in multicultural Asian households in the US for the period of August 30 to September 26, according to Comscore:

1. FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano

2. Huwag Kang Mangamba

3. TV Patrol Global Edition

4. Init sa Magdamag

5. Marry Me, Marry You

6. Everybody, Sing

7. La Vida Lena

8. BRGY

9. Uncoupling

10. It’s Showtime

11. Oh My Dad!

12. Touch Screen

13. Buhay Probinzsa

14. Love Beneath the Stars

15. ASAP Natin ‘To

16. Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit

17. Manillenials

18. TV Patrol Linggo

19. TV Patrol Sabado

20. MYX News