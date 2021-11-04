Netflix drops official trailer for 'Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2'

The world's greatest heist is coming to an end.

On Thursday, Netflix finally unveiled the full-length trailer for “Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2,” comprising the final five episodes of the last installment of the hit Spanish series.

The almost two-minute clip opens with The Professor (Alvaro Morte) driving up to the front entrance of the Bank of Spain while being surrounded by armed soldiers.

It cuts to members of the gang, who are still trapped inside the bank, grieving the death of one of their own, Tokyo (Ursula Corbero).

Several action sequences then follow, vaguely showing whether the group could still carry out their plan of taking the gold out while staying alive.

Aside from Morte and Corbero, “Money Heist” also features Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.

“Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2” will have a worldwide premiere via Netflix on December 3.