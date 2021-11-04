LOOK: Jewel Mische introduces third child Yzbel Quinn

MANILA -- Former Kapamilya actress Jewel Mische has given birth to her third child with husband Alister Kurzer.

Mische shared the good news as she uploaded photos of her newborn via a social media post on Thursday.

According to Mische, they named their "third princess" Yzbel Quinn.

"A full head of dark hair, doe-eyes, full lips and a perfect mix of his big sisters. Grateful that IF another girl, every prayer was answered and more!!!" Mische wrote on Instagram.

"My heart, yet again, had grown a million sizes in one instance. Yzbel is definitely handpicked by the Lord and I can’t imagine life without her now. I shake my head in amazement. I’m falling more in love with The Planner, The One whose ways are ultimately best.. and that’s the greatest gift of all!!"

It was only last September when Mische revealed her third pregnancy.

Mische and Kurzer have two other daughters.

The couple married in March 2015.