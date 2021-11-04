Photo from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

They may not see each other often but the friendship of the so-called “AngBeKi” has remained intact as actresses Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla wrote moving birthday messages for Angelica Panganiban.

Chiu and Padilla took to Instagram and thanked Panganiban for being the best friend they could ask for.

Chiu said she is happy to see Panganiban with a happy heart with her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan.

“Happy birthday momsy!!! thank you for all the laughters that we shared at mashare pa! Laughter sabay iyak sa tawa!!!!! thank you for always having my back! Mahal kita sobra,” Chiu said.

“Sobrang happy din ako na nakita mo na ang nagpatibok sa puso ng isang Angelica Panganiban the one and only @gregg_homan , miss ko na ang mga luto nyo ni greg! Attack ako jan ha? Magugulat ka nalang! ipunin ko lang english ko for Gregg,” she added.

Padilla echoed the same sentiment but added how impressed she is on how Panganiban achieved everything she has.

“Momsyyyy!! @iamangelicap I am always amazed by how you manage to achieve things that you didn’t even dream of. Only you could do that. Make the impossible, possible. And I hope that on this special day, you start allowing yourself to dream and ask for more, because you deserve all of it,” Padilla quipped.

“Thank you for being the bestest friend to Kimmy and I. You’ve guided us through so many tricky situations in an industry where everyone is left on their own. Thank you momsy. I love you soooo much!!! I can’t wait to see you.”

Panganiban also received warm greetings from other celebrities such as Judy Ann Santos, Zanjoe Marudo, Maxene Magalona, Pokwang, JC de Vera, Isabel Oli, Agot Isidro, and Barbie Imperial.

The actress is also reuniting with director-writer Antoinette Jadaone for a a series, titled “The Kangks Show.”

The project was unveiled early this week by Project 8 Projects, Jadaone’s production company with filmmaker Dan Villegas, and WeTV Philippines, which will stream the series.

In images shared by WeTV, Panganiban is seen at what appears to be a talk show set. She is joined on the couch by fellow cast members Maris Racal, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson and Angeli Bayani. Nonie Buencamino was also mentioned as part of the series.