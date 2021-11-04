Honne to perform on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ on November 7

MANILA — Honne, the English duo behind the hit “Day 1,” is the latest international artist to appear on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Philippines🇵🇭! We’re excited to announce that this Sunday November 7th, we’re performing on ASAP Natin ‘To at 12 noon! Catch it on TV on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z or TV5, or livestream on the ASAP Official Facebook page and the @ABSCBN Entertainment YouTube Channel. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/9z3GRrcMuU — HONNE (@hellohonne) November 3, 2021

Honne, composed of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, announced its guest performance through its social media channels on Thursday.

“Philippines! We’re excited to announce that this Sunday November 7th, we’re performing on ASAP Natin ‘To at 12 noon!” Honne said, with a Philippine flag emoji.

The duo enumerated the platforms where the ABS-CBN concert variety show can be accessed — Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, and A2Z.

“Can’t wait,” the act added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Honne, which is also known for the hits “Location Unknown” and “What Would You Do?”, follows the British supergroup Coldplay as the latest foreign act to perform on “ASAP Natin ‘To” this year.

Honne just recently released its third studio album, “Let’s Just Say the World Ended a Week From Now, What Would You Do?”, in October.