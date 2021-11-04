MANILA -- If given a chance, actor Enchong Dee said he would love to portray former president Ramon Magsaysay.

Dee talked about his dream role during the digital conference for his upcoming "Maalala Mo Kaya” (MMK) episode "Ink of Smile" on Saturday, which is part of the program's 30th anniversary.

"He was one of those public servants, not a politician but a public servant that I truly admire. He was able to transition the Philippines to a better economy because 'yung platform niya 'yung mission niya when he was a president was 'Filipino first,'" Dee said of Magsaysay.

Asked if he has met any of Magsaysay's relatives or family members, Dee said: "Hindi po pero nakakasalamuha ko 'yung mga nagkakaroon ng Ramon Magsaysay Awards, isa na roon si Jesse Robredo."

The late Jesse Robredo, the former mayor of Naga City, received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Good Governance in 2000.

In the conference, Dee, who has been very vocal when it comes to social and political issues, was also asked if he ever thought of joining the world of politics.

"To be honest when I was studying, yes there was because my course was related to politics so the intention was there. Pero sabi ko sa sarili ko kung darating man ang panahon na 'yon, I will stop everything that I'm doing. Hindi ako puwedeng mag-a-artista habang nagsisilbi sa publiko. Hindi ako puwedeng ili-link 'yung mga negosyo ko, tapos magiging public servant. If I run, I want to be a public servant. I don't want to be a politician. So 'yun lang po. So as of today, my answer is no," said Dee, who took up Political Science in college.

Pressed on the topic, Dee added: "I want to close the door. Honestly, I really do want to close the door. Pero alam ko rin na being a private citizen mayroon akong nagagawa na hindi ko kailangang sabihin, hindi ko kailangang ipakita na parang public servant na rin. So masaya na po ako sa ganoon."

