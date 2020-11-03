WATCH: Mimiyuuuh gets rowdy with Bea Alonzo in hilarious vlog

Mimiyuuuh and Bea Alonzo get rowdy in the former’s vlog released on Tuesday. YouTube: mimiyuuuh

MANILA — Bea Alonzo may be known for her poise and sophistication, but those had to be put aside when she collaborated with comedian and social media star Mimiyuuuh for a vlog.

Alonzo was Mimiyuuuh’s guest in the latter’s vlog released on Tuesday, where they took on the popular song association challenge.

The mechanics? Race to snatch a pillow, and if successful, sing a line from their entry.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The game proved to be rowdy, as Mimiyuuuh and Alonzo scrambled to get the most points, showing a rare glimpse of the actress with her guard down.

In Alonzo’s own vlog entry with Mimiyuuuh, the “challenge,” meanwhile, was more laid-back, as they discussed different ways of vlogging.

The actress sought tips from Mimiyuuuh on possibly taking a specific route as a vlogger. The early result: Alonzo coming up with a tagline for her YouTube, “Life is BEAutiful.”