WATCH: Donnalyn Bartolome turns emotional while unboxing stuff returned by her ex

MANILA – Donnalyn Bartolome was unable to stop her tears as she opened boxes of stuff sent to her by her former boyfriend in her recent vlog post.

The singer opened the 18-minute clip by saying that she decided to do the unboxing on All Saints’ Day because it seemed apt to mourn her now “lifeless heart.”

“Since Araw ng mga Patay ngayon, paglalamayan natin ang patay kong puso,” she said. “Naiiyak ako agad kasi I have been avoiding this for a really long time. I am unboxing stuff my ex returned to me.”

Bartolome said she was very open about being with someone when they were still together but up to this day, she refuses to identify her ex because he is a private person.

While saying that she’s been brokenhearted for a long time, Bartolome shared that she kept all her feelings inside because she didn’t want to be a burden to her friends.

“A lot of my friends, hindi nila alam. They don’t know what I’m going through because, I don’t know, parang everyone’s going through something during the pandemic so parang I just didn’t want to add to it kaya ayaw kong ipaalam sa kanila,” she said.

In the caption of her vlog, Bartolome wrote a lengthy message for her former boyfriend whom she only addressed as “D’s ex.”

“Though I hope you wait another 6 months before replacing me haha, I still wish you find the right one who can give you everything I can’t. I’m sorry what I could give wasn’t enough. I’m sorry for not being enough or not being the right one for you,” she said.

Bartolome said she loved her ex enough to let him go.

And while she is unsure of when she’ll stop missing him, Bartolome said she knows she will be okay “because my love for you is true and true love is when you want the one you love to be happy even if it means it’s not with you.”