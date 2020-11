'Walang iwanan': John Prats pens sweet birthday message for Angelica Panganiban

MANILA – Actor John Prats took to social media to greet his best friend, actress Angelica Panganiban, on her birthday.

Sharing an adorable photo of them together on Instagram, Prats told Panganiban how much she means to him.

“Happy birthday sa aking matalik na kaibigan. Mahal na mahal kita. Sa atin talaga walang iwanan,” he said.

“Magkalayo man at may kanya kanyang buhay, alam natin na andito lang tayo para sa isat isa! Happy birthday Pets,” he added.

Obviously touched by Prats’ greeting, Panganiban replied to his post and told him that she loves him too.

Prats and Panganiban have known each other since they were kids but the two revealed in a recent interview that it wasn’t until they worked together 11 years ago that they became best friends.

“Mas nabuo 'yung friendship nung pumasok ako sa 'Banana.' That was 11 years ago. Nung pumasok kami sa 'Banana,' bigla na lang akong naging close sa kanya. Ako 'yung nagbigay ng pet name sa amin. Naging dirediretso na ang friendship namin,” Prats said.

Panganiban, for her part, said their friendship solidified after Prats went through a rough heartbreak.

“Doon siguro namin na-prove na hindi namin kaya iwan ang isa’t isa. Hindi ko kayang nasasaktan ang taong ito. Doon na talaga siya lumalim, okay alam ko na ito. Wala itong iwanan,” she said.

Just like any friendship, Panganiban shared that they also had their share of misunderstandings and arguments.

“Masakit kasi totoo 'yung away namin. Prankahan. Sasabihin niya talaga na naiinis ako sa 'yo, masama ang loob ko sa 'yo. Kahit umiiyak ako, hindi siya maaapektuhan. Palilipasin muna namin,” Panganiban said.

Despite this, Prats said they always make it a point to iron things out immediately.

“When I tell her naman 'yung inis ko sa kanya, ang kasunod naman nun is to fix it. Hindi ko na siya pinapatagal,” he said.