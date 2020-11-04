The CompanY soothes broken hearts in latest single 'Sumakabilang Puso'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video of The CompanY's latest single "Sumakabilang Puso."

The video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Sumakabilang Puso" is a song about the “death” of a romantic relationship.

In a previous interview with MYX, the country's premiere OPM vocal group composed of Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, and OJ Mariano said their newest song is "a tribute to those who have lost a love to someone else."



The ballad is perfect for those who are mourning the end of a romance that has turned sour despite efforts to salvage what’s left of it. The quartet’s heavenly harmonies highlight the song’s flowing melody and piercing words as well as Mariano’s soothing solo vocals.

“Sumakabilang Puso” was written and composed by OPM hitmaker Jungee Marcelo, arranged by Kiko Salazar,” and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo. It boasts of a classic Motown/Philly soul vibe.



The CompanY’s latest offering is a follow-up to their 2019 release under Star Music "'Sang Tawag Mo Lang," which they recorded with Ryan Cayabyab. The track was composed by Cayabyab and Aidon Panlaqui.

The CompanY’s "Sumakabilang Puso," out now on various digital music streaming platforms.