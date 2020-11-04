Seo Ye-ji’s new K-drama character sounds suspiciously similar to her breakout role

Seo Ye-ji made a phenomenal splash with her role as Ko Moon-young in summer lockdown Netflix hit, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. She played the beautiful but just as brazen character to the hilt, leaving fans gagging for her next screen turn. Well, the wait is over – the actress has just accepted an offer to star in upcoming drama Island. She’s been written as – yep, you guessed it – yet another rich girl who you just can’t hate, prompting the question, how does her new role compare to her last?

The set-up

Seo reprises a formula that has been trending in the K-drama sphere for the past two years – an affluent, arrogant beauty who harbours a wound in her heart from her yesteryear. This time, her character is the only heir of the Daehan conglomerate group. After her rude attitude causes a huge kerfuffle, her CEO father banishes her to a lonesome island.

The element of mystery

Similar to her counterpart in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Seo will have to win over her mystery man and, in the process, uncover his secrets. Seo’s character in Island will have to depend on a hunter who lives on the island to help her achieve her mission. But who exactly is this hunter and why is he the lone human on the deserted island?

An equal footing?

Much like how Ko Moon-young and Moon Gang-tae helped work out each others’ flaws and wounds, Seo’s character will also hold the missing key to helping the hunter on his life’s mission. As he has lived on the island alone for a long time, some human presence will also soften up his personality.

The genre

While It’s Okay to Not Be Okay was cast under romance-thriller with a dash of mystery, Island sits firmly in fantasy territory. The island is home to a monster that seeks to eradicate all traces of humans on the island over time. It is awakened again with Seo’s arrival.

The backdrop

Rather than the flashy, modern city, Island is literally set on an island. While we can anticipate some gorgeous scenery clips of the coast of Jeju, we might not get to enjoy Seo in as many sets of enviable clothing as we were treated to in her last drama.

Character development

Seo’s character here focuses on her own personal development towards the future rather than absolving the past. She’s been banished to the island for a reason – to prove her mettle as a profit-turning businesswoman befitting her status as heiress to a company.

While we do not yet have a leading man, Island is set to air in 2021, so stay tuned! Who would be your pick to star opposite Seo as a testosterone-fuelled lone hunter ﻿in the middle of nowhere?