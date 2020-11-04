Rosanna Roces admits losing faith in God in the past: 'Ang diyos ko, pera'

MANILA – Rosanna Roces revealed there was a point in her life where she lost her faith in God.

Without specifying when this actually happened, Roces told Push during the press conference for “Anak ng Macho Dancer” that she glorified money instead during those dark times.

“Wala akong Diyos dati! Ang diyos ko, pera,” she said.

“Pero noong 'Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos' (TV series), that time, nagbalik-loob na rin ako sa Diyos, di ba? Pero naagaw din uli ako ng... nag-backslide agad ako. Nagtampisaw na naman ako sa kasalanan,” she added.

Nonetheless, Roces admitted that she has a renewed relationship with the Lord now mainly because of everything that’s happened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ngayong pandemic, medyo magkakaroon ka nang personal na ugnayan sa Diyos, sa ayaw at sa gusto mo,” she said.

Roces also mentioned that she intends to correct the wrongs she’s done in past while continuing to work in the entertainment industry.

“Naku marami sila [na sumakit ang ulo dahil sa akin dati], karamihan production. Ang dami kong inaway di ba? Kung may award nga ng pinakamaraming inaway sa showbiz ako 'yon,” she said in jest.

“Pero kasi ngayon, ang uso kasi ngayon pinakamagaang katrabaho 'yon ang kukunin. Hindi na uso 'yung pagalingan na din, eh, ang daming magaling, eh. Kung sino ang pinakamagaang katrabaho, 'yon ang kinukuha. Hindi ka na puwedeng magloka-lokahan ngayon. Award ka, wala kang project,” she said.

Having said this, Roces vowed to be professional and to give her all in “Anak ng Macho Dancer” which will be helmed by Joel Lamangan.

“Talagang doble ang effort ko ngayon. Kaya dito sa 'Anak ng Macho Dancer,' doble effort ako dito kasi nung huli akong gumawa sa kanya (Lamangan) pinasakit ko ang ulo nila. Ibig sabihin no’n kung 7 ang call time dapat 5:30 or 6 nasa set na ako at ready na. Ayos na ako. Lahat, memorized ko na," she said.