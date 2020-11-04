Photographer Shaira Luna debuts as director of Leanne & Naara's new music video



MANILA -- The pandemic continues to challenge artists to recreate themselves amid the new normal. Count in-demand photographer Shaira Luna as the latest transformation.

Luna debuted recently as director of the music video “Who’s Gonna Love You,” the latest original work of the tandem Leanne & Naara.

A famous child genius of the '90s, Luna rose to become a versatile artist for her work fashion, special events and showbiz photography. With most creative venues in disarray in the pandemic, it was a blessing for Luna to find another artistic outlet.

She was originally on board as creative director for Leanne and Naara’s Warner Music album, "Daybreak." But Luna took a particularly liking for the song which echoes the loving and living in the moment theme of most of L&N’s music.

“As visuals started falling into place, I found myself stitching 'Who’s Gonna Love You' with a lot of the images and narratives that I shoot personally, so I awkwardly asked them in the group chat if they would be open to me shooting the video for it," Luna told ABS-CBN News.

She was also struck by the song’s simple yet resonant lyrics amid the

ennui and isolation of the current health crisis.

Highlight of the song lyrics goes:

“Who’s gonna love you

When the sun comes up?

Who’s gonna be there

By the time you wake up?

Four in the morning

And you run out of luck

Who’s gonna love

When the sun comes up?”

“I love that the song is so strong and memorable on its own it didn't need to be translated literally. I went ahead and shot it like I shoot my photographs -- a little hazy and nostalgic," said Luna, who cast two childhood friends in the video which is currently gaining traction on social media since is it was posted over the weekend.

Leanne said it’s a big honor for her and Naara to have Luna as director. “We were like, yes of course! We would be honored, given that we really are fans of her work and there was no doubt in our minds she was going to nail it. We gave her free rein and she came up with something beautiful," Leanne said.



“Shaira made 'Who’s Gonna Love You' look more orangey/yellowish in color like a sunset, very much like her trademark but in motion," Naara added.

Luna for her part hopes to be given more opportunities to express her artistry in more music video and film productions.