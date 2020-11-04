Paulo is ‘remarkable,’ Charlie has ‘great naturalness’ in ‘Fan Girl,’ according to Hollywood Reporter

Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon star in Antoinette Jadaone’s ‘Fan Girl.’ Black Sheep

MANILA — The lead stars of “Fan Girl,” Antoinette Jadaone’s film about an obsessive fan who spends a night with her idol Paulo Avelino, fetched rave reviews for its lead stars following its recent Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere.

Avelino, who plays a version of himself in the film, and showbiz newcomer Charlie Dizon, who portrays the title role, were lauded by the Hollywood Reporter for their respective performances.

Avelino was praised for his “remarkable decisiveness” in portraying himself and putting “his name and body on the line.” The actor, film critic Deborah Young noted, had a scene involving male frontal nudity.

The portrayal “could be a cold shower (or perhaps titillating) to his rom-com fans,” Young wrote.

“It is nonetheless an engaging if volatile performance, and most of the audience will side with him rather than with his perversely invasive fan.”

The fan was meanwhile played with “great naturalness” by Dizon, according to the review — surely a welcome praise for the fresh face whose role in “Fan Girl” serves as her launching project.

A Black Sheep co-production, “Fan Girl” made its world premiere at the ongoing 33rd TIFF. The lone Philippine entry in the festival, “Fan Girl” is part of the consolidated Tokyo Premiere main section, and is up for the Audience Award alongside 31 other international films.