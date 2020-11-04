Moira dela Torre receives sweet birthday message from husband

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre on Wednesday received a sweet message from her husband, musician Jason Marvin Hernandez, as she celebrated her birthday.

In an Instagram post, Hernadez praised dela Torre for being a wife who knows how to honor and respect a husband.

"Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always wondered why the queen was so powerful while the king, who is supposed to be the most important piece, can only move one tile per turn in chess. Now that I’m married. I finally get it. When God appointed the husband to lead the family, He also gave him the command to love his wife as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her (Eph 5:25). If husbands were to follow Christ’s example of leadership, it involves a lot of serving and humility rather than power and respect. That’s where the wife comes in. God commands the wife to respect her husband. It is the wife’s responsibility to make sure that as the husband serves and loves her, she makes sure that he feels honored and respected," Hernandez wrote.

"Being married for almost two years, I can honestly say that I’ve never felt more honored and respected because of you," he added.

Hernadez went on to say that dela Torre is always there to make things better.

"You encourage me the moment you see fear in my eyes, you correct me in private when my ugly pride comes out, you finish the songs I write and you make it a thousand times better. People don't realize it but the queen saves the king’s butt 99.99% of the time."

"You are my light, you are my smile, you are the warmth that enables me to love. I love you so much my queen, happy birthday," he said.

Dela Torre and Hernandez tied the knot on January 15 last year in a garden wedding in Tagaytay.

Just last month, dela Torre released her latest single "Paubaya" which she wrote with Hernandez.