LOOK: Barbie Imperial wows fans with bikini photos

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial wowed her fans and followers as she uploaded photos of her beach vacation.

On Instagram, Imperial posted snaps showing her sporting a sexy bikini.

"Much needed break," Imperial wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Imperial's bikini photos garnered thousands of "likes," with netizens and fellow celebrities sharing their admiration for Imperial.

A former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, she's best known for her 2018 ABS-CBN drama "Araw Gabi" with JM de Guzman.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that Imperial has been cast as the leading lady of Vhong Navarro in the movie "Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim."

Currently, Imperial is part of ABS-CBN's newest series "Bagong Umaga."

“Bagong Umaga” is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

