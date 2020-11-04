LOOK: Anne Curtis shares daughter Dahlia’s latest milestone

MANILA — Anne Curtis shared on Tuesday her daughter Dahlia’s latest milestone, as she celebrated her firstborn’s 8th month with a DIY pictorial.

On Instagram, Curtis posted photos of Dahlia in a flower-themed shoot, which the actress styled herself. In the background is a big “8” cutout with actual dahlia as its design.

“Yesterday, marked 8 months of being with my real life Doll-Dahlia,” Curtis wrote.

“So many milestones this month - one being crawling hence the STRUGGLE taking this picture and the need to put a toy to keep this super kulit & cheeky little coccinelle in place.”

“I wonder if I’ll still be able to take a piccie next month? Love her to bits and pieces,” she said.

Dahlia was also adorable in an earlier snap Curtis shared over the weekend, chronicling her daughter’s first-ever Halloween. “Our little fairy making all our wishes come true,” she wrote of Dahlia’s costume.

Curtis and her husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, have been in Melbourne, Australia since December 2019.