Geneva Cruz recalls decision to get nose job when she was only 16

MANILA -- Singer Geneva Cruz took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent nose enhancement in her early days in the entertainment industry.

Posting a collage of photos that showed her transformation through the years, Cruz revealed that she grew up believing that she's beautiful in her own way. But that changed when she started to make movies.

"Growing up I was made to believe by my parents that I was beautiful in my own way — long hair, medyo morena, medyo malapad na ilong, bright-eyed, pretty smile, long legs... In short, I grew up confident in my own skin. I never lacked suitors, so I thought, 'Hey! My nose is pretty wide but it is alright,' until I started making movies and was told that my nose was just too big for the movie screen," Cruz said.

Cruz said she was only 16 when she was told to get a nose job.

"I thought something was wrong with me... and I carried that for many years kahit iba na ilong ko," added Cruz, a former member of the musical group Smokey Mountain.

"Trolls loved to hurt me coz I was timid; they didn’t know how else they could hurt me so they made my old nose a target. They even said things like I looked like Melai Cantiveros daw when I was with the Smokey Mountain, and I was like 'WTF is wrong with looking like her? I think she’s pretty.' Some would even say she looks better than me coz gawa ang ilong ko and at least sa kanya hindi. I just couldn’t win with them... as if it was my decision to touch my nose," she added.

Even if it wasn't her choice to get a nose job, she stressed that she has learned to love her nose.

"Anyway, I’ve come to love the nose I’ve had for 28 years — same bridge, just narrower, kasi deep inside, pareho pa rin naman ako sa pang-loob eh. And because I was bullied so much in show business growing up... it turned me into a stronger person, kaya kung puro satsat ka lang pero wala kang talino, don’t even bother trying to make me feel bad with your senseless noise kasi ibabalik ko lang din naman sa 'yo 'yung ginagawa mo," Cruz said.

"To all my fellow Pinays/Pinoys na Pinoy na Pinoy ang ilong... wala kayong kailangang baguhin sa mukha ninyo, dahil maganda na kayo kahit ano pa ang sabihin nila; pero wala ring masama kung may gusto kayong baguhin, basta ito ay talagang kagustuhan ninyo at hindi ng ibang tao," she said.

"What I know now is that when we derive our worth from the relationships we have in our lives — romantic, social circle, work -- we give away our power and become dependent upon external validation, and when that’s taken away... our sense of value, and identity goes with it. I am enough and I’m grateful," Cruz added.