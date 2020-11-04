Angel Locsin leads Typhoon Rolly assistance initiative

MANILA – Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin launched online an assistance initiative for Filipinos badly hit by typhoon Rolly, which battered parts of the country last week.

On Instagram, Locsin posted the guidelines on how one could receive a P1,000 cash aid.

Based on her post, those in need of help must send a two-minute video via private message to the Typhoon Rolly Assistance Initiative Facebook page where they would describe the current state in their area.

The other requirement, Locsin said, is they must be GCash users because the money will be transferred through the mobile app.

Typhoon Rolly Assistance Initiative will be extended until tomorrow. Nov. 4, 2020. We understand that a lot of areas still don’t have electricity and no means of communication. Keep safe 💋 #RollyPH https://t.co/pSnOYLU1fl — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) November 3, 2020

Aside from Locsin, many other celebrities such as Catriona Gray and Enchong Dee have also begun seeking donations to help those affected by the typhoon.

At least 19 fatalities were recorded in Bicol due to the typhoon's rampage in the region.

Considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, Rolly affected some 2 million people in the Philippines.

Aside from the Bicol region, it also lashed places in other parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro.