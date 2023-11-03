LISTEN: KD Estrada releases new single 'Be With U'

KD Estrada. Instagram

MANILA -- Actor-singer KD Estrada on Friday released his latest single, "Be With U," on various streaming platforms.

As of writing, the topic "BeWithU OUT NOW" is one of the top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

The lyric video for the track, which is under Star Pop, was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Listen to "Be With U" below:

Before "Be With U," Estrada released a single titled "Love Led Us Here" last May.

Last year, he launched two songs with his on-screen partner Alexa Ilacad -- "When I See You Again" and "Misteryo."

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates worked together in the series "Run To Me" and the musical "Walang Aray."

Currently, they star in the hit afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

