Kyle Echarri remains a solid Kapamilya

MANILA – Young leading man Kyle Echarri remains a Kapamilya as he signed a new exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Friday.

Joining Echarri during the momentous event were Kapamilya executives led by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Star Magic boss Lauren Dyogi.

During the contract signing, the “Senior High” star said his new deal with the network reminded him of the true meaning of being a “solid Kapamilya.”

“In my eight years of being a Kapamilya, dati I didn’t see the importance but now I really do. In a world na puno ng kalungkutan, puno ng mga bagay na nakakagalit talaga, it’s nice to be an inspiration to people and show that there’s happiness in this world. That, for me, is how to be a solid Kapamilya,” he said.

Echarri admitted facing a series of roadblocks in the past year, and it was during these tough times when he realized how much he loved the company.

“Sa dami ko pong pinagdaanan recently, it’s very timely for me to sign a contract again. Isa pang masasabi ko talaga sa ABS-CBN, it’s not just working with them pero talagang pamilya po ang turing sa isa’t isa. Hindi lang sa boss po namin,” he continued.

The young actor did not forget to make a special mention of his late younger sister, Bella, whom he shared his latest career milestone. Echarri’s sister passed away last April.

“I’m a very family man. Alam po 'yan ng mga tao,. I just want to leave a message for my sister who’s up there. ‘Ta, we made it. We’re here. It’s been a while. I know you’re watching over me in everything I do. I know you are also part of this whole journey of mine,’” he said after signing the contract.

“Yung kapatid ko, isa rin po sa solid Kapamilya.”

Echarri began his showbiz career after he joined “The Voice Kids” eight years ago. He finished in the Top 6 in the second season of the show in 2015 as part of Geronimo’s team.

The actor later on ventured into acting and is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

He had just starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat" and “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and he also played young Apollo on "The Iron Heart," who is portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.

