MANILA – Kapamilya actor Kyle Echarri renewed his commitment with ABS-CBN as he inked a fresh deal with the network on Friday.

During the post-signing press conference, Echarri revealed that he has two projects coming soon, including a film with ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual.

He is also gearing up for a project with ABS-CBN but he declined to share more details about it.

“We did a movie recently under Spring Films and Cornerstone Studios. Excited na po akong ipakita sa mga tao. I also have another project, isa rin pong pangarap ko, that’s coming soon. Hindi ko pa po pwedeng sabihin but it’s under ABS-CBN. Excited po ako na ganapin 'yung role na 'yun,” Echarri said.

Asked about how he is preparing for these roles, the young actor admitted that he is focusing on improving his physique.

According to him, he needs to be “borta” – a term in gay lingo used for men who have a big yet toned body.

“Marami pong naka-schedule na workshops. It’s always better to better your craft kahit san ka sa career mo. It’s always good to do workshops and fix your tools,” he continued.

“Kailangan ko mag-gym sa next role ko. Medyo pinasukan ko na po 'yung ganong roles na ngayon. Na kailangan po magpaborta minsan.”

Currently, Echarri is part of the primetime series “Senior High” with Andrea Brillantes and Juan Karlos.

He began his showbiz career after he joined “The Voice Kids” eight years ago. He finished in the Top 6 in the second season of the show in 2015 as part of Sarah Geronimo’s team.

The actor later on ventured into acting and is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

Echarri also starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat" and “Huwag Kang Mangamba”. He also played young Apollo on "The Iron Heart," who was portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.