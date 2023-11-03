MANILA — Kaila Estrada’s thorough preparation for her role of Sylvia in the hit series “Linlang” paid off after her performance wowed viewers.

In the recent episode of the series, Estrada's character got into a heated confrontation with Kim Chiu’s Juliana over the latter’s illicit affair with the former’s husband Alex, played by JM De Guzman.

In another scene, Sylvia is seen emotionally vowing to get revenge from Alex and Juliana.

“I am so grateful that there are people that appreciate my character, Sylvia and that they love her as much as I do. In terms of preparation, I read the scripts several times over so I could figure out where my character was coming from emotionally and what her goals were,” Estrada said in a text message to ABS-CBN.

She also thanked Director FM Reyes and Direk Jojo Saguin for guiding her through the scenes— which have since gone viral after reaping a slew of praises from viewers.

“I’m so touched and I feel so happy and fulfilled. Parang makakahinga na po ako ng maluwag hahaha. It makes all the hard work absolutely worth it,” she said.

The Star Magic Talent’s mother Janice de Belen attested to how dedicated her daughter was delivering an exceptional performance.

“I know how hard she works and how nervous she was doing Linlang. She was so nervous na magagaling lahat ang makakasama nya. So now, her hard work is paying off,” the actress wrote in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

“I am very thankful to everyone for their appreciation and support for her. And of course I am her number 1 fan.”

Estrada admitted she did not expect the overwhelming feedback and is deeply thankful for the support and encouragement.

“I’m so happy and I feel so grateful. Kaya maraming maraming salamat sa mga nagmahal at sumuporta kay Sylvia and sa Linlang,” she enthused.

The actress, however, said it isn’t only the thing she appreciates from viewers.

“I’m also grateful for the feedback and comments on the things I need to work on and improve and I’m keeping them in mind,” she added.

The Kapamilya star teased the impassioned scenes are just the beginning. Viewers can expect the next episodes to be even more thrilling.

“Marami pa pong intense na eksena na maaabangan sa Linlang! I don’t want to spoil it but definitely you wouldn’t want to miss it,” she shared.