LOOK: Jolina Magdangal, family in Canada for 'double celebration'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2023 12:23 PM

Jolina Magdangal, Mark Escueta, and their kids in Canada. Mark Escueta/Instagram
Jolina Magdangal, Mark Escueta, and their kids in Canada. Mark Escueta/Instagram

MANILA -- Jolina Magdangal and her family are currently enjoying their vacation in Canada.

Her husband, Mark Escueta, said their trip abroad is for their "double celebration" -- Magdangal's birthday and their wedding anniversary.

"Double celebration! Birthday ni Jolina on November 6 and 12th anniversary namin on November 21!" he said in an Instagram post.

Prior to their Canada trip, Magdangal and her family went to Japan to celebrate the birthday of their son, Pele. 

They also went to Singapore to mark Escueta's birthday.

In a previous episode of "Magandang Buhay," Magdangal said that aside from having a new baby and investments, she is also hoping to travel more with her family this year. 

