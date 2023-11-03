Jolina Magdangal, Mark Escueta, and their kids in Canada. Mark Escueta/Instagram

MANILA -- Jolina Magdangal and her family are currently enjoying their vacation in Canada.

Her husband, Mark Escueta, said their trip abroad is for their "double celebration" -- Magdangal's birthday and their wedding anniversary.

"Double celebration! Birthday ni Jolina on November 6 and 12th anniversary namin on November 21!" he said in an Instagram post.

Check out their photos in Canada below:

Prior to their Canada trip, Magdangal and her family went to Japan to celebrate the birthday of their son, Pele.

They also went to Singapore to mark Escueta's birthday.

In a previous episode of "Magandang Buhay," Magdangal said that aside from having a new baby and investments, she is also hoping to travel more with her family this year.

